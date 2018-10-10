Maneka Gandhi reacts to sexual harassment allegations against MJ Akbar

The #MeToo movement is getting louder by the hour and rightly so. It officially began after actress Tanushree Dutta accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexual misconduct. Her allegations opened the floodgates, with women now coming out and naming sexual predators from across various industries and from incidences that took place decades ago. Big names from the entertainment world like Vikas Bahl, Chetan Bhagat, Alok Nath, Rajat Kapoor, Kailash Kher and others have cropped up in the accusations. Politics too isn’t far as Minister of State for External Affairs and a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha AJ Akbar has been accused of sexual misconduct.

On Wednesday, Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi reacted to the allegations of sexual harassment allegations against MJ Akbar saying, "Men who are in positions of power often do this. And it applies to the media as well as to politics or senior personnel in companies.”

"Women are scared to speak out because they think people would make fun of them and doubt their character but now when they are speaking out we should take action against each and every allegation," she said added.

Journalist Priya Ramani first accused MJ Akbar, the former editor of The Telegraph of inappropriate behavior. Several female journalists have since opened up about their horror stories with MJ Akbar.

Earlier on Tuesday, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj refused to answer journalists when they asked her about the allegations against her junior minister Akbar.