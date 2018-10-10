image
Thursday, October 11th 2018
English
Maneka Gandhi reacts to sexual harassment allegations against MJ Akbar

Politics

Maneka Gandhi reacts to sexual harassment allegations against MJ Akbar

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   October 10 2018, 11.40 pm
back
#MeToo movementAlok NathChetan BhagatKailash KherManeka GandhiMeTooMJ AkbarRajat KapoorSushma SwarajVikas Bahl
nextWhat the floccinaucinihilipilification! Shashi Tharoor is here with another outlandish word
ALSO READ

#MeToo Movement: Aditi Mittal apologises for kissing Kaneez Surka in public

#MeToo: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao attend a Producers Guild meet!

Imran Khan: There are more names waiting in the wings against Vikas Bahl 