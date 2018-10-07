Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma shows off his singing talent

The ongoing India Today Conclave East 2018 is giving us plenty of newsworthy bits. From Bollywood celebs to politicians, guests have been making some really unexpected statements there which are worth making headlines. But Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma has news not for his statements but for his singing talent! Sangma took up the mic and sang three songs there, one English and two Hindi.

He first sang the track The Beatles’ Let It Be, followed by Baar Baar Dekho and finally, the third one was Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye. We must say, we loved what Sangma sang! We wonder if the people of his state often get a taste of the same entertainment!

Well, not just Sangma but other Northeast CMs too had a lot of fun at the conclave. Biplab Kumar Deb, Chief Minister of Tripura, did push-ups on the stage and competed with India Today managing editor Rahul Kanwal. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh played football on the conclave stage and Arunchal Pradesh's CM Pema Khandu sang Chhodo Kal Ki Batein.

While they are good in politics, these CMs proved that even when it comes to music, fitness and sports, they aren’t behind. It really feels good to see this side of our politicians as we don’t get to see them doing such things quite often.