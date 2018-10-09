Melania Trump on helmet flap: Focus on what I do, not what I wear

On Saturday, at a press conference in Egypt, the first lady and former model Melania Trump snapped back after being criticised for wearing a white, colonial-era pith helmet during a safari trip in Kenya. Those kind of helmets were worn by Europeans in African colonies.

When reporters asked her about the choice of headgear, she replied, “You know what? We just completed an amazing trip. We went to Ghana. We went to Malawi. We went to Kenya. Now here we are in Egypt. I want to talk about my trip and not what I wear. That’s very important, what I do, what we’re doing with USAID, my initiatives, and I wish people would focus on what I do, not what I wear.”

Another eye-grabbing outfit she wore in Egypt consisted of a beige trouser suit, black tie and a fedora-style hat. The attire drew flak and was compared to the one in Michael Jackson’s Smooth Criminal video and also to the fictional globe-trotting characters Carmen Sandiego and Indiana Jones.

Before her trip to Africa, she was criticised for wearing a jacket reading “I really don’t care, do u?” as she headed to meet detained migrant children in Texas. In the month of September, she was also criticised for her Louboutin heels as she wore them during gardening outside the White House.