image
Thursday, October 11th 2018
English
Melania Trump states #MeToo accusers need evidence, an attempt to save hubby?

Politics

Melania Trump states #MeToo accusers need evidence, an attempt to save hubby?

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   October 11 2018, 2.06 pm
back
Donald TrumpEntertainmenthollywoodMelania Trumppolitics
nextManeka Gandhi reacts to sexual harassment allegations against MJ Akbar
ALSO READ

Nikki Haley resigns as US ambassador to the United Nations

Donald Trump has got Bad Blood against Taylor Swift

Donald Trump indulged in shady practices to evade taxes: Report