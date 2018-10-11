Melania Trump states #MeToo accusers need evidence, an attempt to save hubby?

The Indian film industry is going through a tough time right now as many women are coming out to expose the real face of men in Bollywood. With this the #MeToo movement is also gaining momentum as with each passing day we are witnessing a new horrifying tales of women facing sexual harassment in the entertainment industry. Not exactly a supporter for India, but Donald Trump’s wife Melania Trump recently spoke on the #MeToo movement.

In an exclusive talk with ABC News, the first lady Miss Trump expressed that she supports the women from the #MeToo clan but also highlighted her concern when the accusers go public with allegations of the sexual harassment.

“I support the women, they need to be heard. We need to support them. And also men, not just women,” Melania Trump said on American TV show Good Morning America. But the lady also pointed out that the accusations of sexual harassment or assault, need to have evidence.

“You cannot just say to somebody … ‘I was sexually assaulted’ or ‘You did that to me.’ Because sometimes the media goes too far and the way they portray some stories, it’s not correct. It’s not right,” she added.

Well, looks like Miss Trump is trying to protect her hubby with the above statement. For the unaware, Donald Trump has been accused of sexual misconduct by many women so far since the day he held the seat of US President.