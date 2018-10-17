Metoo impact: MJ Akbar resigns as Minister of State and External Affairs

The #MeToo movement is making heads roll. In the latest development, MJ Akbar has resigned from his post of Minister of State External Affairs MEA. In the wake of the ongoing #Metoo movement in India, he has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women. He filed a defamation case against the first woman who called him out, journalist Priya Ramani, on his return to India from an official trip. In his defamation suit, he accused the woman of “willfully, deliberately, intentionally and maliciously defaming” him on “completely false, frivolous, unjustifiable and scandalous grounds.”

In a letter addressed to the Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, MJ Akbar claims he wants to step down from office after the accusation against him and take up this fight in a personal capacity. Several women journalists have come forward to share their horrifying stories against Akbar. The incidents of sexual misconduct by him go back to the days when Akbar was a senior editor in various media firms.

Twitter has erupted in a celebration of sorts with many hailing this as a victory.

As women we feel vindicated by MJ Akbar’s resignation. I look forward to the day when I will also get justice in court #metoo — Priya Ramani (@priyaramani) October 17, 2018

#MJAkbar resigns as MoS External Affairs.I feel he should have done it on the very 1st day or stayed firmly. He did neither. — Sudhir Chaudhary (@sudhirchaudhary) October 17, 2018

#MJAkbar resigns as MoS, MEA #MeToo campaign wins Thanks to @bainjal gives 💯% true information all ways. — MOHAMMED MUSTAFA™ (@MysoreMustafa) October 17, 2018