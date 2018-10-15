MeToo: Journalist Priya Ramani ready to fight MJ Akbar’s defamation case

Journalist Priya Ramani who was the first to accuse Minister of State MJ Akbar of sexual misconduct, on Monday, said that she is ready to fight the allegations of defamation levelled against. This comes after MJ Akbar, who returned to the country from Africa post his official trip, filed a personal defamation case against Priya Ramani. Priya took to Twitter to issue a statement stating that she is ready to fight the defamation case by Akbar.

It all started after a string of women accused Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment. Priya Ramani too spoke about her experience without naming Akbar in the article. Many women shared the tweet with their personal experiences regarding Akbar.

This is a big victory for the #metoo movement but it cannot and should not end here. Am glad #MJAkbar won’t be in the workplace any more but Akbar represents countless men who believe they can say and do whatever they want to women without any consequences. — Priya Ramani (@priyaramani) October 14, 2018

Talking about the defamation suit by Akbar, the minister has accused Priya Ramani of "willfully, deliberately, intentionally and maliciously defaming" him on "completely false, frivolous, unjustifiable and scandalous grounds", thus, harming his goodwill and reputation.

The complaint, filed through advocate Sandeep Kapur, seeks issuance of notice to Ramani under Section 499 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Section 500 of the IPC provides that an accused may be awarded two years jail term or fine or both in the event of conviction.

