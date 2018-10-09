MeToo: Minister of State, MJ Akbar accused of sexual misconduct, Sushma Swaraj dodges the question

Minister of State MJ Akbar now has been accused by female journalists of sexual assaults during his working days.

The ongoing #MeToo movement is growing big with each passing day as we come across the names of people from different walks of life. Personalities like Vikas Bahl, Alok Nath, Rajat Kapoor, Kailash Kher have been accused of predatory behaviour. The #MeToo campaign is now moving from the fields of entertainment and is shifting to the field of politics. Minister of State MJ Akbar now has been accused by female journalists of sexual assaults during his working days.

Akbar was the founding editor of The Telegraph, had launched The Asian Age and worked at a number of other media organisations, including The Sunday Guardian before making his career in politics. He is now a Rajya Sabha MP and the Minister of State for External Affairs.

It all started after a string of women accused Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment. A journalist named Priya Ramani, too, spoke about her experience in the same case without naming Akbar in the article. Many women shared the tweet with their personal experiences regarding Akbar.

I began this piece with my MJ Akbar story. Never named him because he didn’t “do” anything. Lots of women have worse stories about this predator—maybe they’ll share. #ulti https://t.co/5jVU5WHHo7 — Priya Ramani (@priyaramani) October 8, 2018

As the movement is growing big day by day, on Tuesday, Sushma Swaraj dodged questions from journalists who asked the Minister to comment on the sexual allegations made against the minister.

Akbar, who is reportedly in Nigeria, hasn’t given his reaction to the allegations made against him.

Stay tuned to in.com for more update on the case.