MeToo: MJ Akbar and wife deny Pallavi Gogoi’s rape allegations

The #MeToo movement is raging across India and the most powerful person to be taken down so far is MJ Akbar. The journalist-turned-politician who has been accused by several women for sexually harassing them. On Friday, Pallavi Gogoi, the chief business editor of Washington-based National Public Radio (NPR), alleged that the former union minister raped her in India 23 years ago. Akbar has denied the reports and this time he also found support from his wife.

I don't know Pallavi's reasons for telling this lie, but a lie it is: #MJAkbar's wife Mallika Akbar to ANI on journalist Pallavi Gogoi's rape allegations in the Washington Post against her husband pic.twitter.com/SFws1TwWhx — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2018

MJ Akbar’s wife Mallika Akbar has issued a statement in which she has bashed Gogoi for telling a lie. She claims that her husband and Gogoi were involved in a relationship and she got to know of it through late night calls.

Former Union Minister #MJAkbar in a statement to ANI denies rape allegations levelled against him by journalist Pallavi Gogoi in Washington Post. pic.twitter.com/RqWYuQycgu — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2018

MJ Akbar too released a statement saying, "Somewhere around 1994, Ms Pallavi Gogoi and I entered into a consensual relationship that spanned several months.”

"This relationship (with Gogoi) gave rise to talk and would later cause significant strife in my home life as well. This consensual relationship ended, perhaps not on the best note," he added.

Those before me have given me the courage to reach into the recesses of my mind and confront the monster that I escaped from decades ago. Together, our voices tell a different truth @TushitaPatel @SuparnaSharma @priyaramani @ghazalawahab My story https://t.co/DG5dT7TEUU — Pallavi Gogoi (@pgogoi) November 1, 2018

On Friday, Pallavi took to Twitter to share the article she wrote in the Washington Post in which she details the harassment she faced at the hands of MJ Akbar.