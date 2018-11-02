image
Saturday, November 3rd 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

#MeToo: MJ Akbar and wife deny Pallavi Gogoi’s rape allegations

Politics

#MeToo: MJ Akbar and wife deny Pallavi Gogoi’s rape allegations

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   November 02 2018, 11.49 pm
back
#MeToo movementMallika AkbarMeTooMJ AkbarPallavi Gogoipolitics
nextRussian president Vladimir Putin now has a condom to his name
ALSO READ

#MeToo: Actor Aahana Kumra accuses Sajid Khan of indecent behaviour

#MeToo: MJ Akbar records statement, justifies defamation case against Priya Ramani

#MeToo: Milind Soman points to the fashion industry, urges models to speak out