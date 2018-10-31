MeToo: MJ Akbar records statement, justifies defamation case against Priya Ramani

Journalist-turned-politician MJ Akbar reportedly recorded his statement in the defamation suit he filed against journalist Priya Ramani. When the #MeToo movement took off in India, Ramani had called out Akbar. Reports mentioned that Akbar said that he was called a ‘talented predator’ and an expert on ‘so-and-so.’

Akbar told the media that he filed the defamation case against Ramani for a series of tweets posted by her. He added that it first came to his notice after he returned from an official tour. Akbar said that her tweets, dating back on October 10 and October 13, were used by media outlets and also went viral on social media, thus defaming him.

“The defamatory/offending portion in particular apart from the rest of the article is when she (Ramani) referred to me a “talented predator” and an expert on “so-and-so”,” he was quoted as saying by ANI in court.

“There was an immediate damage because of the scurrilous nature of the concocted and false allegations. I was attacked about the alleged & fabricated non-events. I chose to seek justice in my personal capacity without the appurtenance of the office and that’s why I resigned,” said Akbar.

The next date of hearing has been set at November 12. Witnesses would record their statements on the same day. Akbar resigned from his position as the Minister of State for External Affairs after allegations of sexual harassment surfaced against him, by at least 15 women.