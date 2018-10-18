MeToo: MNS chief Raj Thackeray calls Nana Patekar indecent, falls short of calling him a predator

There seems to be no stopping for the #MeToo movement as back-to-back we have horrifying stories of sexual misconduct at workplace coming in. Well, the first to get unmasked was veteran actor Nana Patekar who is accused by Tanushree Dutta of sexual misconduct during a film’s shoot in 2008. Even though many from the industry have come out in public and spoken against the predators, looks like MNS chief Raj Thackeray has a different opinion. With the movement garnering support from various quarters, Thackeray has chosen to swim against the wave.

MNS chief attended an event in Amravati where he said, "I know Nana Patekar; he is indecent. He does crazy things but I don't think he can do such a thing. Court will look into it. What is the media to do with it? #MeToo is a serious matter, the debate over it on Twitter isn't right."

"It seems it is being done to divert attention from petrol price, rupee value, and unemployment. If anything like #MeToo happens, women can come to MNS. We will teach a lesson to accused. Women must raise the voice when they face oppression, not after 10 years," Thackeray further added.

For the unaware, Tanushree had also alleged that MNS workers attacked her car when she protested against Nana's behaviour in 2008.

