MeToo: Union Minister KJ Alphons backs movement, hails MJ Akbar’s ouster

#MeToo movement has become a rage in India. Not just Bollywood, women in other industries too have spoken about being sexually harassed. Journalist Priya Ramani accused politician MJ Akbar for sexually harassing her and the latter was forced to resign from his post of Minister of State for External Affairs. Now Union Minister KJ Alphons is backing the movement and MJ Akbar’s resignation.

On Friday, at an event organised by an NGO to support flood-hit people of Kerala, Alphons stated that #MeToo was a good movement but also stated that frivolous complaints should not be raised by insincere people. He said, “People should be extremely careful when they raise an allegation. Yes, something inappropriate has taken place, it should be in public domain. There should not be any doubt about it, but I hope frivolous complaints are not raised by insincere people to fix people whom they do not like.”

“If we respect our freedom, I should respect others freedom. Isn’t it? How could anybody force oneself on somebody else? I think that is completely inappropriate. Whatever it is,” he added.

The Minister also went on to address MJ Akbar stepping down as MoS saying it is the government’s action that lead to his resignation. “No time was lost by the government in take action against the minister (Akbar). He had been abroad. You don’t sack a minister when he is abroad,” he said.

#MeToo movement started in India thanks to Tanushree Dutta. The actress spoke up about being sexually harassed by Nana Patekar on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss. Thanks to her courage, a lot of women have spoken about their dark experiences.