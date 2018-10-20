image
Saturday, October 20th 2018
English
#MeToo: Union Minister KJ Alphons backs movement, hails MJ Akbar’s ouster

Politics

#MeToo: Union Minister KJ Alphons backs movement, hails MJ Akbar’s ouster

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   October 20 2018, 12.57 pm
back
KJ AlphonsMeTooMJ AkbarpoliticsUnion Minister
nextVladimir Putin believes Russians will go to heaven, here's why
ALSO READ

EXCLUSIVE: Iulia Vantur on the #MeToo movement and why it should not be misused!

R Vairamuthu, lyricist accused of sexual misconduct, hospitalised

#MeToo: Mahesh Bhupathi promises to cut ties with accused