MeToo: While Raj Thackeray supports Nana, Udhav Thackeray stands by women

Who knew that Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta’s revelation about Nana Patekar sexually harassing her on the sets of the 2008 film Horn Ok Pleasss, would create such a storm in the fraternity? Not just Hindi cinema, celebrities from every field are supporting the #MeToo wave.

Our party stands with all the women who spoke out against sexual harassment and abuse: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray addressing party workers' in Mumbai #Metoo pic.twitter.com/G43OjwUdoF — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2018

Well, after the allegations, Nana Patekar has decided to not to be a part of Housefull 4. While Tanushree has been lauded by many for speaking up, it was MNS Chief Raj Thackeray who swam against the wave and supported Nana. Raj in an interview with Times Now said that he feels that Nana is indecent and does crazy things, but he cannot harass anyone. However, on the contrary, Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray has lent his and his party’s support to the #MeToo campaign and said that they stand by all the women who have come out of the closet and shared their horrifying stories.

At a Dusshera rally, Uddhav said in his speech, “Our party stands with all the women who spoke out against sexual harassment and abuse.” He also said that these cases must be inquired as they are serious charges.

