Mexican Mayor Alejandro Aparicio Santiago attacked and dead on his first day in office

Politics is a tricky place and at times it can get scary and criminal. As per a terrifying report on Tuesday when Alejandro Aparicio Santiago, the newly sworn-in mayor of a town in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca, was on his way to his first official meeting at City Hall, he was attacked by a number of gunmen. The mayor breathed his last after being taken to a hospital. Merely one and a half hour as the new president of Tlaxiaco municipality, he was shot with a deadly weapon while he was on his way to his first inspection as the head of the local government. Sad and brutal.

According to reports, the horrifying incident took place at noon when the mayor, accompanied by his advisers and staff, was walking down the street after the swearing-in ceremony. The reports further state that Aparicio was rushed to the hospital after a severe wound on his chest. However, the doctors were could not save the mayor and was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Aside from Aparicio, four officials were also injured. All we hope that the criminals behind the whole fiasco get caught and punished by the law.