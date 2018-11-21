image
Wednesday, November 21st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

MI Shanavas, President of Kerala Pradesh Congress, passes away at 67

Politics

MI Shanavas, President of Kerala Pradesh Congress, passes away at 67

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   November 21 2018, 3.37 pm
back
CongressdeathKerala PresidentLiver TransplantationMI ShanavasmpPasses awaypolitics
nextKejriwal chilli powder attack CCTV footage out, cops say ‘unintentional’
ALSO READ

A ‘little birdie’ tells us that Rahul Gandhi loves tattoos

Rahul Gandhi Sankalp Yatra: This video of Kantilal Bhuria is going viral and RG is involved

Indira Gandhi assassination: Why, how and where?