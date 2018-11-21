MI Shanavas, President of Kerala Pradesh Congress, passes away at 67

MI Shanavas, the working President of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee and also an MP representing Waynad area, took his last breath on Wednesday. The 67-year-old politician was admitted to Chennai hospital and underwent a liver transplantation on 2nd November. He passed away after a few complications that followed the surgery. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

Born to MV Ibrahim Kutty and Noorjahan Begum, Shanavas had a Master's Degree in English Literature from Farook College and an LLB from Ernakulam Law College. He entered politics with Kerala Students' Union and eventually became a part of the Youth Congress and Seva Dal. He once used to be a close aide of late K Karunakaram, a four-time Chief Minister of Kerala. However, Karunakara was planning to pass his political batton to son K Muralidharan. This led Shanavas and fellow Congress workers Ramesh Chennithala and G Karthikeyan to rebel against him.

Rahul Gandhi, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and others have expressed deepest condolence. Shanavas' mortal remains will be brought to Kochi on Wednesday. The public can pay their last respect to him at Ernakulam Town Hall from 3 pm in the afternoon. On Thursday at 10 am, his last rites will be performed at Thottathumpadi Juma Masjid.

May his soul rest in peace.