Michelle Obama recalls Sandy Hook tragedy in her memoir 'Becoming'

Former first lady of United States, Michelle Obama, published her new memoir titled Becoming, on Tuesday. In her new book, she looks back on one of the darkest days of her life in the White House and makes many more revelations. On Monday, the excited 54-year-old took to Twitter and gave fans a preview of her book.

My memoir comes out tomorrow, and I couldn’t be more excited. I honestly can’t wait for you to read it – so I’m not going to! Check out a little sneak preview of BECOMING: https://t.co/jhOOqJhfSF #IAmBecoming — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) November 12, 2018

In an excerpt from her book, Michelle recalls Sandy Hook tragedy that took place on December 14, 2012. It was a devastating incident with 20 children getting killed at Sany Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

"Usually, work was work and home was home, but for us, as for many people, the tragedy in Newtown shattered every window and blew down every fence,” she wrote in the excerpt. “When I walked into the Oval Office, Barack and I embraced silently. There was nothing to say. No words.”

Apart from many six to seven-year-old children, the gunfire led to the death of even the principal and five other adults of the school.

Michelle recounts that by the time she reached her husband, he was already briefed on every ‘graphic, horrid’ detail of the scene and said that the tragedy struck him deeply.

Her highly anticipated memoir was also chosen by Oprah Winfrey for her book club. Announcing the same, Winfrey stated on Monday, "This book is everything you wanted to know and so much you didn't even know you wanted to know. I believe it's going to spark within you the desire to think about your own becoming."