Murdered AAP leader allegedly blackmailed boyfriend, forced him for live-in

A 44-year-old Aam Aadmi Party leader, Naveen Das, based out of Delhi was found murdered in his car in Ghaziabad. Das was allegedly killed by his boyfriend whom he was blackmailing in the capacity of a video in his possession. Tayyab Qureshi, his brother Talib Qureshi and their common friend, Samar Khan, have been arrested by Ghaziabad police.

“During the investigation, we came to know that the victim and Tayyab were in a homosexual relationship and the victim allegedly had a video on the basis of which he was forcing the prime accused to stay with him in a rented flat. To get rid of the victim, Tayyab called him to Loni on the night of the incident. They mixed sleeping pills in a pack of ‘halwa’ they purchased and offered it to the victim," police sources said, as per an HT report.

As per reports, Tayyub and his companions also robbed around Rs 8 lakh from Naveen after the sleeping pills got him into a semi-conscious state. After that, they sprinkled petrol all over the car and burnt him alive.

“Midway from Loni to the scene of the crime, the accused purchased two litres of petrol in a bottle from a local shop and later set the vehicle afire in which the unconscious victim was burnt alive. After an initial visit to the spot, we found that victim’s body was on the driver’s seat with backrest on. Further, the door of the co-driver’s seat was also open. This led us suspicious that someone was inside the car and the victim was not alone,” Dinesh Yadav, SHO of Sahibabad police station, told HT.

As per Tayyub's statement, he met Naveen, an event manager by profession, through a common acquaintance and went on a camping trip to Rishikesh a few months ago. Allegedly, Naveen prepared a video inside the tent where they were sleeping and forced Tayyub to stay with him in a rented flat. Tayyub claimed, he also tried to commit suicide in the past, after failing to free himself from Naveen.