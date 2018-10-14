MJ Akbar on sexual harassment accusations: I will be taking legal action

It has been a difficult time for the Minister of State for External Affairs, MJ Akbar, as several women have levelled sexual harassment charges against him. On his return to India from Africa, he tendered a resignation and released an official statement, planning to seek legal action.

Speaking to the media, he says, “Accusation without evidence has become a viral fever among some sections. Whatever be the case, now that I have returned, my lawyers will look into these wild and baseless allegations in order to decide our future course of legal action. Why has this storm risen a few months before a general election? Is there an agenda? You be the judge. These false, baseless and wild allegations have caused irreparable damage to my reputation and goodwill. Lies do not have legs, but they do contain poison, which can be whipped into a frenzy. This is deeply distressing. I will be taking appropriate legal action.”

He has further named some women and revealed how they never called him a harasser, per se. He even decodes the accusation by a woman named Ghazala Wahab claiming that at the time, he headed the editorial team of The Asian Age and with a tiny cubicle at his disposal, it was practically impossible to carry out such an activity in the official premises.

In the wake of this recent development, let’s see where this is headed.