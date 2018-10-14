MJ Akbar on sexual harassment allegations: There will be a statement later

The Minister of State for External Affairs, MJ Akbar returned to India, early on Sunday morning as allegations of sexual harassment against him caught steam. He’s back from Africa, but, he refuses to speak on the matter. The only statement he gave is, “There will be a statement later on.” This is the first comment from the man who has been facing several sexual harassment allegations.

Various women journalists have come ahead to share their #MeToo stories levelling serious charges against the man. The accounts travel back to those days when Akbar was a senior editor in various media firms. In their description, the women have alleged that he used to invite them in hotel rooms to discuss meetings and interviews and exhibit “predatory behaviour.”

In spite of these serious accusations, the Modi Government is yet to issue a clear statement on the matter. The BJP President Amit Shah, however, told a local news channel on Sunday that the party will first verify the accusations under the #MeToo movement and then accordingly take a call. Amit Shah said, "We have to check the veracity of the post and the person who posted it. You can also post something using my name. We will definitely look into the issue."

Also, since these allegations against Akbar have surfaced online, many in the opposition have demanded his resignation. But, a consensus is yet to be achieved among the BJP members on whether a MoS can be ousted on the basis of these allegations.