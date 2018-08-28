MK Stalin: DMK member at 14, president at 65

Following the death of his father M Karunanidhi, MK Stalin became the new president of the DMK, following a General Council meeting that was held on August 28. The 65-year-old is now the leader of one of the oldest political parties in the country. Karunanidhi had breathed his last on August 7, after suffering from ill health for a long time.

Here are some facts about the new DMK chief:

Stalin was born on March 1, 1953, and was named after Joseph Stalin, the Soviet leader. The latter died a few days after MK Stalin was born.

Stalin followed his father’s footsteps and entered politics at the age of 14 – just like his father. He became a member of the DMK at that age and by 1967, he was campaigning for them.

Stalin was reportedly rejected by many schools during admission on account of his namesake.

Stalin is married to Durga Stalin and the couple have two children - Udhayanidhi Stalin and Senthamarai Stalin.

Stalin won six Assembly polls. Four of them came from Thousand Lights and twice from Kolathur constituency. But unlike his father who never lost at the 13 Assembly elections, Stalin lost twice.

Stalin was the mayor of Chennai from 1996-2001 and 2001-2002. In 2006 he was also the Minister of Municipal Administration.

Prior to getting full-on in politics, Stalin was also a part of the Tamil film industry. Besides producing Nabikkainatchtcram in 1978, he had acted in Ore Ratham in 1988.

Stalin got a lot of recognition after he was allegedly beaten up in jail, after being arrested for protesting against the Emergency declared by the Indira Gandhi government.

After Karunanidhi fell ill, Stalin took up the role of lead campaigner for the DMK in the 2016 Assembly election. He was defeated by J Jayalalitha. The DMK President hardly has any time to rest on his latest achievements. The 2019 elections are just round the corner and there’s much to achieve by Thalapathy before his followers rechristen him the Thalaivar.