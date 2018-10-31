Modi or Nehru: Twitter debates South Korean president’s jacket

South Korean president Moon Jae-in looked ecstatic with his new ‘Modi vest’ and put out a series of tweets, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the garment that was tailored to his size. The President also tweeted a picture of himself wearing the jacket, proud of his new possession. And then netizens noticed something amiss. The label on the label read ‘Modi jacket’ and many complained that the garment was in fact, a Nehru jacket.

Prime Minister @narendramodi of India sent me some gorgeous garments. These are modernized versions of traditional Indian costume, known as the ‘Modi Vest’, that can also be worn easily in Korea. They fit perfectly. pic.twitter.com/3QTFIczX6H — 문재인 (@moonriver365) October 31, 2018

During my visit to India, I had told the Prime Minister @narendramodi that he looked great in those vests, and he duly sent them over, all meticulously tailored to my size. I would like to thank him for this kind gesture. pic.twitter.com/wRgekJSW16 — 문재인 (@moonriver365) October 31, 2018

I have read Prime Minister Modi’s tweets upon winning the Seoul Peace Prize. They were written in Korean, and I was moved by his thoughtfulness. I would like to offer my heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Modi. https://t.co/ZLwBWAHb7J — 문재인 (@moonriver365) October 31, 2018

Jae-in probably never thought that his simple tweet would’ve stirred much debate. As controversy erupted online, many went on to troll, rant and rave and even correct Jae-in about the attire. Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, too chimed in with a rather snarky reaction to the so-called Modi jacket.

It’s really nice of our PM to send these but could he not have sent them without changing the name? All my life I’ve known these jackets as Nehru jackets & now I find these ones have been labelled “Modi Jacket”. Clearly nothing existed in India before 2014. https://t.co/MOa0wY37tr — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 31, 2018

A couple of others jibed that prior to 2014, the year when Modi became prime minister, the same jackets were known as Nehru jackets. Jae-in’s collection of jackets include four different colour variants.

Last i checked, this was called nehru jacket 😅 https://t.co/MKyJbIf2mj — IGAF (@_Kthen) October 31, 2018

Even Nehruji used to wear 'Modi Vest' 😂 https://t.co/pbhUplBFBm — Satyajeet Jadhav 🐒 (@satyajeetjadhav) October 31, 2018

For your kind information this is known as "Nehru jacket" after the first Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru https://t.co/7C0oMG9iI7 — NaughtySweetgirl (@MsNaughtySweet) October 31, 2018

According to reports, Modi’s jackets are designed by a shop in Gujarat which he had been patronizing since his days as chief minister of that state. Back in 2012, the Nehru jacket was list in Time’s top 10 global trends list.