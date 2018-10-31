Modi or Nehru: Twitter debates South Korean president’s jacket

South Korean president Moon Jae-in looked ecstatic with his new ‘Modi vest’ and put out a series of tweets, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the garment that was tailored to his size. The President also tweeted a picture of himself wearing the jacket, proud of his new possession. And then netizens noticed something amiss. The label on the label read ‘Modi jacket’ and many complained that the garment was in fact, a Nehru jacket.
Jae-in probably never thought that his simple tweet would’ve stirred much debate. As controversy erupted online, many went on to troll, rant and rave and even correct Jae-in about the attire. Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, too chimed in with a rather snarky reaction to the so-called Modi jacket.
A couple of others jibed that prior to 2014, the year when Modi became prime minister, the same jackets were known as Nehru jackets. Jae-in’s collection of jackets include four different colour variants.
According to reports, Modi’s jackets are designed by a shop in Gujarat which he had been patronizing since his days as chief minister of that state. Back in 2012, the Nehru jacket was list in Time’s top 10 global trends list.