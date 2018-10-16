Mohammed Shami’s estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, joins Congress

Politics is certainly getting glamorous. Hasin Jahan joined the Indian National Congress on Tuesday. Apart from being a model, Jahan is also the estranged wife of cricketer Mohammed Shami.

Mumbai Congress President @sanjaynirupam today welcomed Model Hasin Jahan , wife of Cricketer Mohammed Shami to Congress family. pic.twitter.com/aFdt7YI0Lv — MumbaiCongress (@INCMumbai) October 16, 2018

Mumbai Congress' twitter handle posted pictures of the state Congress president, Sanjay Nirupam, welcoming Jahan to the Congress.

The newly minted politician accused Shami of domestic violence, adultery and match-fixing earlier this year. Due to these serious accusations, the BCCI withheld Mohammed Shami's contract but gave him a clean chit later on. Jahan also claimed that her husband had received large amounts of money from a Pakistani lady to fix matches. Shame denied all allegations. She even shared screenshots of Shami conversing with different women. She alleged that Shami was violent with her, as was his family. He has gone on record to say that Shami and his family tried to kill her as well. Following a written complaint, Kolkata's Jadavpur Police Station filed an FIR against Shami and his family members, under Indian Penal Code sections 498A (cruelty to women by their husbands as well as relatives), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation. The charges of adultery and domestic violence are still being investigated by the Kolkata Police.

