MP Governor Anandiben advices girls to cook good dal for happy marriage

Cook good dal (lentil) and keep long hair. That's precisely the advice Gujarat's former Chief Minister Anandiben Patel has for school girls. Patel, who is presently the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, was addressing school girls at Kasturba Girls' Hostel in MP's Rajgarh district.

"Betiyon achha kaam kar rahi ho, padhai bhi achha kiya hai voh bhi maine dekha, lekin kitchen mat chorna (you girls are doing good. You're good in studies too, I saw. But never leave the kitchen)," she said.

Netizens have certainly called out to such pieces of 'advice' that sound misogynist in nature. After all, at an educational institute, the least an administrative head could do was to encourage girls to do better academically. But Patel, instead, wanted to suggest them how to maintain a good equation with the mother-in-law.

"Jisko Daal achhi aati hogi na, vo Saas ke saath achcha samanvay rakh payegi (Those who cook tasty lentil, will have a good bonding with their mother-in-law)," she added. Reportedly, she also asked the girls to keep long hair instead of cutting it short.

Earlier in April, she stirred controversy after giving an away an expert to advice to BJP leaders on how to grab votes.

"Go to every village. Sit with poor kids, take them in your lap, be affectionate towards them, adopt them and fulfil their needs if you want to get votes. You don’t get votes just like that,” she was heard saying.