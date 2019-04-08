Mrs Shatrughan Sinha yet to make up her mind about contesting elections: Shatrughan Sinha

Subhash K Jha April 08 2019, 5.14 pm April 08 2019, 5.14 pm

While all preparations are afoot to field Poonam Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha’s better-half, against Rajnath Singh in the Lucknow constituency as the joint opposition contestant for the Congress and the Samajwadi Party. The lady was once Shatrughan Sinha’s leading lady in films like Jigri Dost and Sabak and is yet to make up her mind. Her husband said, “While it’s true that she has been asked to contest from Lucknow and the Congress is very keen to have her as a candidate she has yet to make up her kind. And I leave the decision to her, as I’ve always done. She decides everything for me. So who I am to decide if she will contest election or not?”

Shatrughan Sinha feels his wife will take the plunge only when she is sure of giving her full attention to politics. “There are no half-measures for her. Woh karengi toh poora karengi, adhura nahin. Let her work our her modalities. We will soon know. But one thing is for sure. If she does contest elections, as she is likely to, I would be most certainly taking time off to campaign for her, as she has done for me always.” Interestingly, Shatrughan Sinha was also offered a chance by the Congress to contest elections from Lucknow. “But I was very very sure it had to be Patna for me and no other constituency. I kept saying my position may change my priorities won’t. I am what I am today in politics because of the people of Bihar.”

He doesn’t intend to ask any of his colleagues from the film fraternity to campaign for him. “My greatest star-supporters are the people of Bihar. I don’t need any glamour to enhance my chances. And if I do I can always ask my most glamorous and beautiful wife to campaign for me.”

Daughter Sonakshi Sinha will stay away from the campaigning. “She has no interest in politics. I would never use her to promote my political cause. If I ask her she will do it without a thought. But Sonakshi is happy being an actress, and a very capable one at that. I am going to make sure I see her in Karan Johar’s film(Kalank) next week no matter how busy I am with the elections.”

Shatrughan Sinha is confident his shift to the Congress I won’t make any difference to his election prospects. “The people of Bihar will love me, no matter which political party I belong to. When I was in the BJP I was a loyal soldier for years. Now I will be a loyal soldier of the Congress. Hopefully, I will be more appreciated here.”