Priyanka Kaul July 14 2019, 4.18 pm July 14 2019, 4.18 pm

Punjab Cabinet Minister for Congress, Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from his position recently. Sidhu had joined the INC on January 15, 2017, after quitting the BJP. He was elected to the legislature from Amritsar East. On Sunday, the former cricketer turned politician posted a letter addressed to Rahul Gandhi, the then president of the Indian National Congress, dated June 10, 2019. His letter reads, "Respected Sir, I hereby resign as Minister from the Punjab Cabinet”.

Here's the letter:

My letter to the Congress President Shri. Rahul Gandhi Ji, submitted on 10 June 2019. pic.twitter.com/WS3yYwmnPl — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) July 14, 2019

The problems date back to a few days ago, when the Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, had divested of his key portfolio role of the crucial Local government department, due to his ‘inept handling’, according to the CM. Sidhu was then handed over the Power and New and Renewable Energy Sources after a cabinet shuffle. According to an official statement, the reshuffle has come in the wake of the 'poor performance' in the state’s urban areas, also causing Sidhu to be left out of the consultative groups formed by the Singh.

While the relocation was meant to bring a refreshing change in the cabinet and boost performances, Sidhu had not taken over his new role. Charanjit Singh Channi was given his Tourism and Cultural Affairs Portfolio. At the same time, Channi continues to hold his departments of Technical Education and Industrial Training. CM Singh has taken over his Science and Technology departments.

Defending himself, an emotional Sidhu had said, “I cannot be taken for granted. I have been a performer throughout in 40 years of my life be it international cricket, or world-class commentary with Geoffrey Boycott, TV shows or 1,300 motivational talks.”