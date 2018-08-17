Narendra Modi, Amit Shah pay their last respects to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

August 16, 2018 was a sad day as India lost one of its gems. Atal Bihari Vajpayee breathed his last at the age of 93 at AIIMS, Delhi. He was admitted in the hospital on June 11 and unfortunately, his health just deteriorated since then. Last 36 hours were crucial and he was put on life support systems. On August 16, at 05.05 pm, he was declared dead. His mortal remains were then taken to his residence in a casket wherein quite a few big names from the world of politics paid their respects to the late leader.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, the President of India Arvind Kovind, leader of opposition party Sonia Gandhi and many other leaders reached Atal Bihari Vajpayee's residence to salute the legend one last time.

Paid tributes to Atal Ji at his residence. pic.twitter.com/Gd8neyxC6H — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2018

Congress President @RahulGandhi paid his last respects to the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. pic.twitter.com/hlz4qFkzYr — Congress (@INCIndia) August 17, 2018

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, former PM Dr Manmohan Singh & UPA Chairperson Smt Sonia Gandhi paid their last respects to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. pic.twitter.com/6TLAD1Jkkq — Congress (@INCIndia) August 16, 2018

President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to former Prime Minister #AtalBihariVajpayee at the latter's residence in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/gUtdpcRxzo — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018

Senior BJP leaders LK Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi pay tribute to former Prime Minister #AtalBihariVajpayee at his residence in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/JCp5acPcSR — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018

His mortal remains will now be taken to Rashtriya Smriti Sthal between Shanti Van and Vijay Ghat where his body will be laid to rest.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the 10th Prime Minister and a first non-congress man to hold the position. In his tenure as PM, he bought many reforms in the country and made India a better place to live. His demise has come across as a great loss to the country.

May his soul rest in peace.