Narendra Modi birthday: A cake war of sorts between UP and Surat

On his 68th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to spend the day at his Loksabha constituency Varanasi, interacting with young school children of Kashi Vidyapeeth and giving them a pep talk. However, an interesting birthday celebration awaited him. Across Varanasi, 68 cakes, each weighing 68 kg, were cut at 68 locations to mark the Prime Minister's 68th birthday.

"Special prayers were being offered in 68 temples to pray for the long life of the PM. About a thousand earthen lamps have been lit at 90 locations," Senior BJP leader and local MLA Neelkanth Tewari told PTI.

A cleanliness drive was also initiated, that eventually led to some of the prominent ghats in the city.

Modi's own state Gujarat wasn't behind in the cake race, though. In Surat, a 680-ft long cake weighing 6800 kg was made. Around 50 people including 20 chefs used around 1,150 kg maida, 1,550 kg sugar, 225 kg protein, 1150 kg protein, 25 kg caramel, 1675 kg whipped cream, 850 kg chocolate chips, 350 kg oil and 125 kg cake gel to make the cake in a span of ten hours, reports TOI.

"It was our dream to make something for Prime Minister Modi on his birthday," said Rajesh Jain, organizer of the event.

That is quite a cake madness!