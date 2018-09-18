image
Tuesday, September 18th 2018
English
Narendra Modi birthday: A cake war of sorts between UP and Surat

Politics

Narendra Modi birthday: A cake war of sorts between UP and Surat

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   September 18 2018, 11.52 am
back
BirthdayNarendra ModipoliticsSuratupVaranasi
nextNarendra Modi birthday: Mallika Sherawat's 2013 birthday wish for the PM is yet to be topped
ALSO READ

Happy Birthday Surbhi Chandna: The fashionista who's not just any other TV bahu!

Happy Birthday Jayam Ravi: Five films where he broke the mould of usual commercial cinema!

Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: The khiladi rings in his big day with loved ones