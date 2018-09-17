Narendra Modi birthday: party workers gift him a bag full of bizarreness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 68th birthday today. Quite certainly, the Bharatiya Janata Party has been celebrating the day across India. And yes, BJP leaders can give each other a race in taking a cake and eating it themselves. If you are done reading birthday wishes all over Twitter, here are a few of the BJP leaders who claimed their 30 seconds of fame as well!

To begin with, here's Union Minister (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) Giriraj Singh who believes India is heading towards another partition. That too, within three decades! It will not even be possible to mention India in future, his tweet said, mentioning the 35A of Indian Constitution that enables special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

On the other hand, BJP lawmaker Nishikant Dubey from Jharkhand has a staunch fan. On Sunday when he was at an election rally in Godda district, a BJP worker named Pawan turned up with a plate and a container. He washed Dubey's feet, collected the water on the plate and drank it. And looks like it only fed Dubey's pride! He apparently called it an old custom of greeting guests and hoped he could show the same gesture to Pawan.

And then, BJP in Tamil Nadu has gone all glittery in happiness. On Monday, local leaders gifted golden rings to newborns in the state. Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is the BJP chief state as well as a gynaecologist, gifted the rings at a Government hospital. They also tweeted wishing Modi a happy birthday and calling him the world's 'most powerful and popular leader'.

Happy birthday to the world's most powerful and popular leader Thiru @narendramodi May God give him with good health and strength to fulfil his vision of transforming India into a strong, developed and progressive Nation #HappyBDayPMModi #TamilNaduCelebratesModi pic.twitter.com/IV1tFDIWB6 — BJP Tamilnadu (@BJP4TamilNadu) September 17, 2018

Okay then!