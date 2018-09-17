Narendra Modi birthday: PM turns 68, inspires the country with his words

On his 68th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, and his entourage is busy making arrangements for the visit. Reports mention that Modi will be spending some time with children of a primary school that is run by an NGO. Of course, with the most important man in the country celebrating his birthday, it would call for a look at his contributions, but let’s put politics away for a day. Here’s a throwback on some of Narendra Modi’s famous quotes that serve as a motivation to one and all.

Mind is never a problem. Mindset is – What he means is that if you’re a lazy bum, you’ll never reach those goals of world domination. Ever.

Hard work never brings fatigue. It brings satisfaction – The feeling of an achievement overcomes any tiredness.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers his speech during the inauguration of the Global Mobility Summit called "MOVE", to promote electric vehicles and shared mobility in New Delhi on September 7, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / PRAKASH SINGH

It is important how we view the youth of our nation. To simply consider them as new age voters will be a big mistake. They are the new age power - True that! The nation’s youth is expected to be the future.

Our mission is skill development. There can be no development with a satiated system – as you improve your skills, you learn more and you progress. Be satisfied with the same result, and you’ll be stagnated.

Once we decide we have to do something, we can go miles ahead – Get your goals straight, and strive to achieve it.

Each of us has a natural instinct to rise like a flame. Let’s nurture that instinct – Yes, fire it up! Don’t just sit there, rise up.

Narendra Modi became the prime minister of India four years ago. Despite his humble origins, he rose to lead the country by following the principles that he preached. On his birthday, the best tribute a fan could give is to follow his advice.