Debanu Das June 15 2019, 7.17 pm June 15 2019, 7.17 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to Kyrgyzstan turned out to be a fruitful affair. Not only did he sign 15 agreements, but he will also return to India with a collection of Kyrgyzstan’s best creations. The PM shared pictures of his visit to the country and his meeting with President Jeenbekov, on social media. The President gifted Modi with a set of goodies that the PM said he is ‘extremely grateful’ of. Modi and Jeenbekov looked all smiles as they greeted each other.

Modi received a Kalpak, which is a traditional Kyrgyz hat. The one which Modi got is white and has cream-coloured embroidery. He also got a Chapan, which is a traditional coat. Modi’s new dress looked like a perfect fit and has muted colours and minimal use of embroidery. Finally, Jeenbekov gave Modi a Samovar, a container that is used to boil water. Modi captioned, “I will cherish these, which are closely associated with the culture of Kyrgyzstan.”

Modi looks satisfied with the new goodies

When he arrived in Kyrgyzstan, Modi was treated to a ceremonial welcome by Jeenbekov. During the proceedings, the heavens opened up and the host president surprised Modi by holding up an umbrella for him. Usually, the umbrellas are held by members of the security, who carry them whenever world leaders arrive, reports said.

The result was the same when Modi was in Colombo and the Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena welcomed him. Reports said that once it started pouring, Sirisena was seen holding up an umbrella for himself and his guest.