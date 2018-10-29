Narendra Modi knows how to use chopsticks, courtesy Japanese PM Shinoz Abe

Before the formal summit in Tokya, Japanese PM Shino Abe on Sunday hosted Indian PM, who he terms as his most dependable friend. Well, the get together between the two PM’s was more than just a meet, as the Japanese leader also gave Modi a crash course on how to use chopsticks.

It was at Hotel Mount Fuji where PM Modi was received by Abe. Reportedly, the two leaders first took a stroll in the garden of the hotel and then Shinoz hosted a luncheon for Modi. Abe also invited Modi at his home for a private dinner on Sunday before the two left for Tokyo. Seems like it’s a give and take business as in September last year, Modi had hosted Abe in his home state of Gujarat.

For the uninitiated, Modi is on a Japan visit which aims to review the progress and deeply strengthen the strategic dimension of the bilateral relationship between the two countries. Also, in the formal held on Monday, the two leaders are expected to share their knowledge on a range of regional and global issues, and not just the bilateral ones, including the situation in the Indo-Pacific region.

