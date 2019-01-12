Narendra Modi merchandise gives Indian elections an American touch

NaMo merchandise is here! From masks to caps and T-shirts there’s enough that Prime Minister Narendra Modi fans can pick from. While most of the knickknacks have NaMo chants embossed on them, there are also some that promote the PM’s swadeshi movement. However, the idea itself is borrowed from current American President Donald Trump, who has a website that sells products that Republicans are lapping up. Like Trump, NaMo’s merchandise includes caps, keychains, masks, notebooks, mugs, magnets, stickers, pens, books and even bunting that party workers can use for their upcoming rallies. Trump’s collection however, has much more there are swimsuits, beach towels, playing cards, dog hoodies, pint glasses and even a president medal. Some of these elements we bet that our Indian Prime Minister would not be comfortable adopting though. In 2019, looks like Indian political campaign scene will get an American makeover.

Here take a look at the products…

#If there’s one thing that our PM has got perfectly right, it is his sense of style. Modiji’s crisp kurtas, jackets, suits are impeccable. In fact, our PM’s sartorial choices has only impressed the fashion police. And we have even seen the Nehru jacket now being rechristened as the Modi jacket. And if you wanted to own one like the man himself then you may have to shell out Rs 800 for the cobalt blue jacket on the NaMo portal. However, the same options can be brought at cheaper rates (Rs 500) on other online portals.

#Make no mistake that this is just another business venture by Delhi-based company Firki Wholesale Pvt. Ltd Flykart. The campaign slogans for 2019 and messaging like ‘Ek Desh, Ek Awaaz, Namo Fir Ek Baar’, ‘Namo Again’, ‘Keep Calm and Trust Namo’, are inscribed on most merchandise.

#While the Namo jacket is the most expensive product on this site, PM’s latex mask will cost you Rs 200, which is more expensive than the other accessories and even some Ts on the page.

On Trump’s page, the least expensive product is priced at 11 dollars, while on the NaMo merchandise page a set of five key chains will cost you Rs 99. There is also an option to place bulk orders on the site and help with regards to order and delivery. Some of them who placed order on the NaMo page have revealed that unlike other e-commerce pages, this website will need some upgradation with the deliveries. Because the processing alone takes a fortnight.

Flykart is elated with the response that they have received ever since the app/portal was launched last year around the Prime Minister’s birthday. With the 2019 elections campaign kickstarting the app may just see a spike in sales and the product would be moving faster off the shelf. Well, we don’t know about the other products, but the mask is definitely something that will be a hot-seller in the coming days as the election campaigns steam up.

Lastly, it would not be wrong to say that Bharatiya Janata Party, which owns the Intellectual Property Rights of these products like Trump’s Republican party will make use of these souvenirs in the 2019 elections. What are your thoughts about the products? Have you ordered from the NaMo app/website? What was your experience like? Do comment and tell us.