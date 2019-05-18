Narendra Modi soaks into spirituality as he offers prayers at the Kedarnath shrine

Divya Ramnani May 18 2019, 5.36 pm May 18 2019, 5.36 pm

Not very long ago, politicians from across various parties were neck-deep into the campaigning activities and, on Friday, it all came to an end. Making the best out of it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who offered prayers at his favourite destination - Kedarnath - on Saturday. Reportedly, PM Modi commenced his two-day visit to Uttarakhand by visiting the Kedarnath shrine. Further, the PM is expected to offer prayers at Badrinath on Sunday, after which he will be heading to Delhi in the afternoon.

Have a look at PM Narendra Modi at the Kedarnath shrine:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meditates at a holy cave near Kedarnath Shrine in Uttarakhand. pic.twitter.com/KbiDTqtwwE — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2019

Throughout his journey at the shrine, the PM of India was decked up in a traditional Pahari outfit. He offered prayers at the temple for around half-an-hour and took a stroll around the shrine, as per reports. Post that, PM Modi took solace in a holy cave near Kedarnath shrine, where he is meditating and it will go on till the Sunday morning. A source close to PM said ANI, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi trekked 2 km to the cave and on request of media allowed cameras to make initial visuals. PM will begin his meditation in a few hours which will last till tomorrow morning. No media or personnel will be allowed in the vicinity of the cave.”

Have a look at PM Narendra Modi meditating at the holy cave near the shrine:

PM Modi also shared some pictures clicked by him while on his way to Kedarnath temple:

Majestic mountains! Clicked these pictures while on the way to Kedarnath. pic.twitter.com/Jpcq6n52sr — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 18, 2019

Earlier in the day, Narendra Modi also reviewed the current development work in the temple town. The PM took to his social media and updated his followers on the same. Security has been tightened around both the shrines on the occasion of the Prime Minister's visit, revealed Ashok Kumar (Director General of Law and Order).