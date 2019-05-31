Narendra Modi swearing in: Bhutan’s former PM Tshering Tobgay points out media gaffe

Debanu Das May 31 2019, 1.09 pm May 31 2019, 1.09 pm

Narendra Modi’s swearing-in saw more than just chants of ‘Modi, Modi!’ From across the border, the friendly nation of Bhutan raised an issue. The former Prime Minister of the country, Tshering Tobgay, vented at the Indian media for using an incorrect picture of PM Lotay Tshering on a leading news channel. The news channel in question mistakenly aired the picture of someone else and labelled that person as Lotay Tshering.

Tobgay pointed out the error in a tweet which quickly went viral. Lotay Tshering had arrived in India on May 30 to attend the swearing in of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi. Tobgay mentioned in his tweet that the Indian media would go berserk in case some other country got the picture of their PM wrong. He also added that "Bhutan may be small, but she is India’s close neighbour and a very close friend.” Tobgay’s tweet also included screenshots of the errant news channels, one of which used his own picture and labelled him as the current PM.

Two news channels messed up...

India’s media would be up in arms if any other country got the picture of their PM wrong. Yet they continue to embarrass themselves and insult us when it comes to identifying our PM. Bhutan may be small, but she is India’s close neighbour and a very close friend. pic.twitter.com/AwBHF6WKqQ — Tshering Tobgay (@tsheringtobgay) May 30, 2019

The second screenshot showed a news channel labelling the picture of Tshering Wangchuk as the current PM. Wangchuk is actually the chief advisor of Bhutan’s interim government.

This is Tshering Tobgay

My thanks to the many Indians for the outpouring of support and understanding. Attached is a photo of PM Dr Lotay Tshering for the media’s ready reference.



The pictures used are of former PM (yours truly) and Chief Advisor of Interim Government (Chief Justice Tshering Wangchuk) https://t.co/6efeZPB2RU pic.twitter.com/d8KQVlcNAm — Tshering Tobgay (@tsheringtobgay) May 30, 2019

Tobgay finally cleared things up with a second tweet, where he mentioned whose pictures the news channels had actually used. He also conveyed his thanks to the many Indians who supported him, and provided a photo of himself for “the media’s ready reference.”

Meanwhile, Modi took the oath as PM of India for the second consecutive time. About 8000 people attended the event. The guest list included several prominent celebrities from the world of politics, sports and entertainment. Many world leaders were also present. At the 2019 elections, the BJP led NDA government won 352 seats, making it a majority.