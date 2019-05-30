Narendra Modi Swearing In: Guest list of 2014 vs invitees of 2019

Debanu Das May 30 2019, 3.49 pm May 30 2019, 3.49 pm

Narendra Modi will be swearing in as the Prime Minister of India for his second term on May 30, 2019. After winning the elections in a landslide victory, Modi will be swearing-in in front of a large crowd. While some of them are likely to be party members, others include a list of VVIPs and delegates. This year, the PM has invited several dignitaries to attend his big day. Back in 2014, the scenes were not much different. Modi knows how to win elections, and he’s also clear about who to invite.

When Modi was first elected to power, he called in many dignitaries to attend the oath ceremony. This included the likes of Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the PM of Mauritius Navin Ramgoolam, Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa, and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina were among the political invitees. From the field of entertainment, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Salman Khan, Rekha, and Lata Mangeshkar were among those who were sent invitation cards. Sachin Tendulkar, Ratan Tata, Rahul Gandhi, and Modi’s mother Hiraben were also called in. Among the other invitees were Anil Ambani, Sunil Mittal, Prashant Ruia, Gautam Adani, Pawan Munjal and AM Naik.

For the 2019 swearing-in ceremony, reports mentioned that a record number of 8000 people are expected to attend. That’s a sharp rise from the 5000 people who were in attendance in 2014. Moving to the guest list this year, we know that the BJP has invited the families of 54 cadres who were killed in West Bengal over the past few years. Besides them, there are quite a few others who are invited.

According to reports, the President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli are likely to attend the ceremony. Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering, along with the President of Myanmar, U Win Myint, have reportedly confirmed their attendance.

From India, the Andra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao are expected to attend. Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee declined to attend, as did Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Singh Bhaghel. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi confirmed their attendance.

As for the celebs, reports said that PT Usha, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, Saina Nehwal and Dipa Karmakar are invited. Among the film stars, we have Rajinikanth and Kamal Hassan, along with Kangana Ranaut, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Karan Johar who are among the invitees. Finally, several business personalities such as Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ajay Piramal and Ratan Tata have been sent invites.