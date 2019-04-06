Nauroz Mubarak: Priyanka Gandhi gets trolled for wishing Parsi New Year to Kashmiri Pandits

Rushabh Dhruv April 06 2019, 5.35 pm April 06 2019, 5.35 pm

Being active on social media has become quite important these days, and if you happen to be a public figure, it gets essential. Especially for politicians, social media can be a very influential tool for propaganda. Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, it was Priyanka Gandhi who joined the micro-blogging site Twitter in February 2019 and pushed two tweets in a time span of five minutes. Both her tweets, which had a reference to Mahatma Gandhi, garnered around 30k likes and over 8k retweets in less than 11 hours.

That being said, ever since her formal entry into the Congress as the chief of UP East, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has left no opportunity to grab the attention of the voters. Be it boat rides on the river Ganga or heartfelt tweets asking constituencies to take care of brother Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka is making the best use of social media. On Saturday, Priyanka Gandhi took to Twitter and wished all Kashmiris brothers and sisters: Nauroz Mubarak with a sweet message. But then in no time, Gandhi was trolled on social media after people hinted that she mixed up 'Navreh' with 'Nauroz'. Have a look:

It's #Navreh not #Nauroz Mrs Vadra... Nauroz was last month and is Jewish New year Mam😁😁 — Kalpana Tripathi (@kalpanaa26) April 6, 2019

Kashmiri Pandits celebrate their New Year's Day on the first day of the bright half of the month of Chaitra (March-April) and call it Navreh - the word navreh, derived from the Sanskrit nava varsha, literary meaning New Year.

Confused DNA , opportunistic floating religious faith election by election. #novroz is parsi, kurd, iranian festival, kashmiri pandit #Navreh celebrate, never these will grow by brain .@DrGarekar https://t.co/eZaN4S4r63 — Mådhâv माधव (@AdiMadhav) April 6, 2019

Its Navreh, not Navroz.... Amazing these mc hold highest post. No need to do Muslim Muslim... Let the kashmiriHindu celebrate #Navreh peacefully — #StreetBoy (@Sanny_2050) April 6, 2019

Looks like Priyanka Gandhi needs to do some fact check before posting anything. Although she did get the tradition right, as Navreh does include making thalis (dishes full of assorted food items) that are supposed to be kept overnight so that its the first thing one sees upon waking on the New Year, but she got the name of the festival wrong. Or let's just say, she got the feel right but spelt it wrong!