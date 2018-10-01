Navjot Singh Sidhu bats for legalising opium, calls it better than heroin

Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has lent his support to Aam Aadmi Party MP from Patiala, Dharamvira Gandhi to legalise cultivation, sale and consumption of opium and poppy. “I appreciate Gandhi for raising the demand of legalising the cultivation of opium. My uncle used to get opium as medicine from hospital. It is way better than ‘Chitta’ (heroin), which SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia introduced in the state, due to which parents have to see bodies of their children,” said Sidhu at a recent event organised by the Noble Foundation.

On Saturday, in a rally at Mukhtsar grain market, the suspended AAM MP advocated the legalization of poppy cultivation. This year in July, Gandhi even sent a memorandum to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. Sidhu gave references to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Sukhdev Singh Dhalsa who put in his resignation on Saturday, by saying, “Dhindsa’s resignation is a result of the anger in the public against the Badals and the previous Akali government. Badal could not see beyond his son Sukhbir, just as Dhritrashtra could not see beyond Duryodhana. The Badals and Majithia have marred the image of the state. Till they rule the SAD, the Congress will always have an upper hand as people have seen their true face.”

In June this year, several farmers in Mandi Ahmedgarh launched a movement demanding removal of ban on cultivation of opium and marijuana.