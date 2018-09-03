image
Tuesday, September 4th 2018
English
Navjot Singh Sidhu compares his Pakistan visit to Vajpayee’s visit

politics

Navjot Singh Sidhu compares his Pakistan visit to Vajpayee’s visit

Debanu DasDebanu Das   September 03 2018, 5.28 pm
back
Navjot Singh SidhunewsOtherpolitics
nextShashi Tharoor vs Narendra Modi: Congress neta want’s to hack-le the PM
ALSO READ

Navjot Singh Sidhu, Rahul Gandhi: Two hugs, two controversies

Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and Navjot Singh Sidhu officially invited to Imran Khan's oath ceremony

Navjot Singh Sidhu won't go to jail in the 1988 case