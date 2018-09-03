Navjot Singh Sidhu compares his Pakistan visit to Vajpayee’s visit

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu had struck a hornet’s nest in India when he visited Pakistan in August to attend the swearing in of Imran Khan. Many condemned his move to head over to Pakistan and now the former cricketer announced tidings of a message that her received from his ‘friend’.

Islamabad: Navjot Singh Sidhu was seated next to President of PoK Masood Khan at Imran Khan's oath ceremony. #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/MPrBQ9XtXD — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2018

On September 2, Sidhu said that Khan had sent him a message, talking about healthy relations between India and Pakistan. "Kargil war happened after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee returned from Pakistan. Pathankot attack happened after PM Narendra Modi returned from Pakistan, but when Sidhu returned from Pakistan and some nok-jhonk (bickering) took place, the message from my friend came that 'we want peace...You take one step and we will take two'," Sidhu was quoted saying by the media.

Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu addresses during a function on the occasion of birth anniversary of Master Tara Singh, in Amritsar on June 24, 2018.

Master Tara Singh was a prominent figure in Sikh politics in the first half of the 20th century. / AFP PHOTO / NARINDER NANU

Imran Khan’s swearing in ceremony took place on August 18 and the Pakistani had invited Sidhu to the grand event. During his trip, Sidhu was photographed hugging Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. The incident led to widespread criticism in India and many Congress leaders too condemned the act.

Navjot Singh Sidhu arrived in Pakistan to attend the oath taking ceremony of Prime Minister in waiting Imran Khan. / AFP PHOTO / NARINDER NANU

On September 2, Sidhu clarified his stand at an event organised by the Youth Congress, mentioning that his stand was the only way to improve relations between the countries. "Sportsmen or cricketers -- be it Wasim Akram, Sachin Tendulkar or Virat Kohli -- or artists like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan...they connect with people and I too went to Pakistan with this hope only," Sidhu was quoted saying by the media outlets.