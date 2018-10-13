Navjot Singh Sidhu more at home in Pakistan than South India

It’s been less than two months since Navjot Singh Sidhu got mired in a controversy for hugging Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and here he is calling for another. On Saturday, Sidhu compared culture of South India and Pakistan. Navjot was in Kasauli to participate in the 7th Khushwant Singh Literature Fest when he made a controversial statement.

During an interaction session, when AAP MLA Kanwar Sandhu quizzed Sidhu on what kind of affinity, prevails between the two Punjabs, to which he replied, “For me, when I travel to South, I can't understand the language. Not that I don’t like the food, but I cannot have it for a long time, the culture is totally different. When I got to Pakistan, the language is the same, like you know, when you abuse in English 10 times, one abuse in Punjabi overpowers all.”

Well seems like Navjot loves to fall into the controversial puddle and is latest statement is proof.

Sidhu also spoke about his hug to Pakistan Army Chief and said at the event, “My Jhappi was no conspiracy, it was no Rafale deal... If somebody tells me that they are ready to open the Kartarpur corridor. I mean they said it 400 times that we are ready to open the corridor then this is the way I show affection. I will hug and also kiss them. I care two hoots about people who play dirty politics on that. I have lived my life on my terms."

