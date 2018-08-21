Navjot Singh Sidhu, Rahul Gandhi: Two hugs, two controversies

A case of sedition was filed against cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu at a court in Bihar for allegedly insulting the Indian Army for hugging the Pakistan Army Chief. Sidhu was present at the swearing-in of Pakistan’s Imran Khan as Prime Minister of the country. The complainant, Sudhir Ojha is a lawyer by profession and a Rashtriya Lok Samata Party leader. With the hug, Sidhu became the second person from the Congress after Rahul Gandhi, to hug a high profile minister.

Twitter/MehrTarar

Ojha filed a criminal complaint under IPC 124 A which deals with sedition, 153 B (assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 504 A (Intentional act to breach peace), according to a report on News18. If he is charged as guilty, Sidhu could be looking at a minimum prison term of two to three years, or a fine or both.

Indian cricketer-turned-politician and Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu talks to the media after crossing the India-Pakistan border in Wagah, about 35km from Amritsar, on August 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / NARINDER NANU

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Hari Prasad reportedly accepted Ojha’s plea for a hearing. Reports mention that Ojha is a known face when it comes to filing cases against popular figures but the court doesn’t always take his pleas into consideration.

Meanwhile when Rahul Gandhi hugged Narendra Modi at the Parliament, it caused a social media meltdown. BJP leader Subramanian Swamy suggested Modi to have a health check-up, “I think Namo should immediately go for a medical check to see if he has any microscopic puncture like Sunanda had on her hand,” he had tweeted.