Debanu Das April 27 2019, 6.23 pm April 27 2019, 6.23 pm

It is election season and politicians are out and about on the streets, defying the blistering heat and humidity to entice voters. Chandra Kumar Bose, the grandnephew of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, is campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party. Netaji has an emotional connect among Bengalis because of his contributions to the freedom struggle. Prior to the Lok Sabha polls in Kolkata, Chandra Kumar was spotted interacting with rickshaw drivers.

The Lok Sabha elections are in full swing and the BJP is keen on taking the battle to Mamata Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress. Chandra Kumar will be contesting from South Kolkata. The pictures of the politician interacting with rickshaw drivers come a couple of days after reports of him being attacked by TMC goons. On April 24, several TMC party workers allegedly attacked Bose who was on the way to file his nomination. A number of BJP candidates contesting the Lok Sabha Elections have reportedly been targeted by the ruling party of the state.

Chandra Kumar Bose woos voters for the upcoming elections

Netaji's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose goes campaigning for Lok Sabha elections

Speaking to ANI, Bose said, “More than a thousand TMC goons had assembled at chief minister’s residence to attack us. While they were attacking us, the police were silent spectators. The sheer strength of more than 6,000 BJP workers made them retreat otherwise we would have been killed”.

According to reports, Bose wanted to join politics since he believes that the Congress party destroyed the legacy of Netaji. PM Narendra Modi had promised him that the BJP will help in taking forward the ideologies that were created by the late Netaji. Bose joined the BJP on January 23, 2016 – the same day that the National Democratic Alliance government declassified around 100 files on Bose.

“I am also part of the open forum which works for declassification of files on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and I am general secretary of Indian Socialist Democratic Forum that works for human rights awareness in third world countries," Bose was quoted as saying by Live Mint.