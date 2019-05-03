New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gets engaged to partner Clarke Gayford

Debanu Das May 03 2019, 8.03 pm May 03 2019, 8.03 pm

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is engaged to her partner Clarke Gayford, as per a statement released by her spokesperson. The couple have a 10-month old daughter named Neve Te Aroha. According to reports, Gayford runs a TV fishing show. Ardren is the second elected leader who gave birth while in office after Pakistan’s Benazir Bhutto in 1990.

In a conversation with the BBC during her visit to London, Arden was asked if she would consider asking Gayford to marry her, or simply wait it out till he pops the question. "Absolutely, I'm a feminist, but I want to put him through the pain and torture of having to agonize about that question himself. That's letting him off the hook, absolutely not," she had said. Reports said that the news of the engagement spread when reporters noted that the prime minister was wearing a ring while attending a public event.

Reports quoted Ardern’s spokesperson as saying that she was wearing the ring since Easter. However, he declined to provide any details of the proposal. According to reports, the couple met about six years ago when Gayford went to complain to a lawmaker about some proposed changes to security legislation. It was during that interaction that he met Ardern. They began living together soon after that.

"I'm very, very lucky," Ardern had once told Radio NZ. "I have a partner who can be there alongside me, who's taking up a huge part of that joint responsibility because he's a parent too, he's not a babysitter."

While Ardern runs New Zealand, her fiancé has a TV show called Fish of the Day. It takes him around the world in search of fish and recipes for the same. The series has been sold to 20 nations and has won awards as well.