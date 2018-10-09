Nikki Haley resigns as US ambassador to the United Nations

US President Donald Trump announced, on September 9, that the US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has quit from her position and will be leaving it by the end of this year. Haley was seated beside Trump at the Oval Office when the latter praised her and said she’s "done an incredible job". He also added that he’d welcome her to his administration down the line.

"She's done a fantastic job and we've done a fantastic job together. We've solved a lot of problems and we're in the process of solving a lot of problems," Trump was quoted as saying by CNN. "She told me probably six months ago, 'You know maybe at end of the year -- at the end of the two year period -- but by the end of the year I want to take a little time off, I want to take a break,'" he added.

Trump added that he will be announcing Haley’s successor for the post in about two to three weeks. Haley said that "it has been an honour of a lifetime" to serve as the ambassador to the UN, however, it was time to leave the administration.

Speaking about the reason for her leaving, she said: "There's no personal reason". "It's very important for government officials to understand when it's time to step aside."