No ducking way! Tripura CM Biplab Deb's welfare plan will quack you up

This man has enlightened us so much. If not for him, we would never come to know that the internet existed even during the era of Mahabharat. Further, dodging every other glaring social and economic problem, he forced us to wonder whether Diana Hayden really deserved the crown of Miss World. This time around, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb has a one-and-all solution for beautification, a better environment and better pisciculture. All with help of ducks!

Deb was inaugurating a traditional boat in Rudrasagar, Tripura while he expressed his very noble intention of distributing some 50,000 ducklings to fishermen. Your today's dose of wisdom will remain incomplete without the free GK that he gave away along the way.

“When ducks swim in water, oxygen level automatically increases in the waterbody. It (oxygen) gets recycled. Fish in the water will get more oxygen. They also benefit from the bird droppings. Thus, pisciculture will benefit and fishes will grow faster, that too in a completely organic way,” he said.

The leader hailing from the Bharatiya Janata Party had earlier advocated that the educated youth, instead of chasing Government jobs, should concentrate on being self-employed with means such as opening a paan shop!

But obvious, with suck GK, nobody is going to crack a Government job ever...