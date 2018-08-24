No seventh wonder as Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi suffers another loss!

Human Rights activists and the UN have been in a constant uproar over the Rohingya crisis which is only worsening by the day. But none has been criticised more than Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi for her stony silence over the critical issue. Hence, the lady has been stripped of yet another title that was bestowed upon her. The title of Freedom of Edinburgh has been taken away from her, and with this, it becomes the seventh title that Aung San Suu Kyi is no longer entitled to. She was given the title in 2005.

This action was triggered after the leader failed to respond to the letter that was written to her by the city council, calling out on her inadequacy to stop the violence against Rohingya Muslims by the army of her country. On Wednesday, a motion by Lord Provost Frank Ross was unanimously approved by the council, and the honour was removed with immediate effect. Lord Ross explained how he had requested the intervention of the United Nations to deal with the crisis, but could not gauge any response Suu Kyi.

The Rohingya crisis started in the year 2015, when Myanmar's armed forces initiated a crackdown in villages, because of which Rohingyas started fleeing. Rohingya Muslims, who are one of the largest minority groups in Myanmar, are being targeted by the security forces in a clear case of ethnic cleansing, while the forces deny attacking civilians and justify themselves saying they are defending themselves against the militants. The world has been looking forward to a resolution on the issue and a stop to the constant loss of innocent lives.