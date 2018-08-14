Not just Munna Bhai, but real life gangster Arun Gawli too is a Mahatma Gandhi fan and here’s proof

Gangster Arun Gawli, who is currently lodged in Nagpur Central Jail topped the 2017 Gandhi Awareness Exam. The test results of the exam, which was organized by a Pune based NGO Sahyog Trust along with Sarvoday Mandal of Mumbai and Sarvoday Ashram of Nagpur, were announced and it has surprised many.

Reportedly, a total of 160 prisoners, including 12 on death row, several serving life-terms, and many under trials, voluntarily took part in the exam held on October 1, 2017. The results, usually declared on January 30, were delayed by seven months this year due to "certain security issues”.

"Gawli scored 74 correct answers out of the 80 in the question paper in the open-book exams. We are happy that he has made a serious effort to imbibe Gandhian principles in his life in prison," Ravindra Bhusari, Trustee of Sahyog Trust told media personals.

Though Gawli had the self-study book, he was reportedly tutored by teachers inside the jail. Sandesh Singalkar, one of the organizers of the test, said, “The exam could be attempted in English, Hindi and Marathi. To the best of my knowledge, Gawli wrote the exam in Marathi”.

Talking about Arun Gawli aka Daddy, the 64-year-old gangster was active in the Mumbai underworld during 1970s. He was a strong rival to the wanted gangster Dawood Ibrahim, who ran his own gang famous by the name of D Company. Gawli was convicted in 2012 in the murder of a Shiv Sena leader and was sentenced to life imprisonment, which he is currently serving in Nagpur Central Jail. In 1997, Gawli floated a political party, Akhil Bharatiya Sena (ABS) and was elected as a Maharashtra legislator whereas his wife too served as a legislator. His daughter is a municipal corporator with the BMC (Brihan Mumbai Corporation).