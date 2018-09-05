Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik receives 50 cr ransom letter from a Chhatisgarh inmate

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik recently received a ransom letter from a prisoner of a Chhatisgarh jail. Further investigation suggested that it came from an inmate of Bilaspur district jail. 40-year-old Pushpendra Nath Chouhan demanded Rs 50 crore as ransom, Bilaspur police superintendent Arif Sheikh informed the press but refused to divulge what more the letter states.

The Odisha police received the letter on 25th August via post and informed Bilaspur authority on Sunday.

Chouhan, belonging to Janjgir-Champa district of Chhatisgarh, is presently serving his jail sentence since 2009 in relation to dacoity and murder. Reportedly, he admitted to having written the letter to 'garner public attention'. On Monday, he was interrogated by Neeraj Chandrakar, Additional Superintendent of Police, Bilaspur.

“On Sunday, Odisha Additional Director General (Intelligence) in a letter informed Bilaspur police about the threat letter written to Patnaik,” Sheikh said.

As per early investigations, this is not the first time Chouhan is sending out such letters. In past, a district collector from Odisha received a similar letter from him. Reportedly, he is also mentally unstable.

The Chhattisgarh police will undertake a detailed investigation, details of which will be sent to Odisha police.

Girdhari Nayak, Chhattisgarh Director General (Jail) , visited the jail after the incident.