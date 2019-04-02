image
  2. Politics
Omar Abdullah schools Gautam Gambhir, advises him to tweet about things he knows about

Politics

Omar Abdullah schools Gautam Gambhir, advises him to tweet about things he knows about

Gautam Gambhir and Omar Abdullah get into a Twitter fight over Kashmir.

back
Bharatiya Janata PartyGautam GambhirNarendra ModiOmar AbdullahpoliticsTeam India
nextUrmila Matondkar enjoys Mumbai's favourite snack on her maiden campaign trail

within