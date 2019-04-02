Omar Abdullah schools Gautam Gambhir, advises him to tweet about things he knows about

Debanu Das April 02 2019, 8.33 pm April 02 2019, 8.33 pm

The newly recruited Bharatiya Janata Party member and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir took a dig at Omar Abdulla on Twitter. Gambhir’s comments were greeted with a prompt retort from the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister who advised him to ‘stick to stuff you know.’ Gambhir recently joined the BJP and was ridiculing Abdulla for his comments where he said that a separate Prime Minister and a President for his state would be on the cards if anyone fiddles around with Article 35A.

Gautam’s tweet sounded like wants to say Abdullah has a pipe dream to set up a prime minister and a president in Jammu and Kashmir. Gambhir put Abdullah’s comments on the same page as flying pigs and walking on oceans in his bid to get the better of Abdullah. The former India cricketer even suggested that Abdullah needs ‘some sleep followed by a strong coffee’, before going full nationalist on him with a call for a ‘green Pakistani passport.’

Gautam,I never played much cricket because I knew I wasn’t very good at it. You don’t know very much about J&K,it’s history or the role of @jknc_ in shaping that history yet you insist on displaying that ignorance for all to see. Stick to stuff you know about, tweet about the IPL https://t.co/2ZSHJclWkt — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 2, 2019

Abdullah was quick with his reply, and he wasn’t in the mood to talk about fantastic creatures or supernatural abilities. Instead, he schooled Gambhir on tweeting only about things that he knows about. Abdullah even said that Gambhir has no clue about the role of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference or its role in shaping the history of the state. He then confessed that he never played much cricket since he wasn’t too good at it, indicating that Gambhir should refrain from making statements like the ones he made, and instead tweet on the Indian Premier League – something that Gambhir will know loads about.

Never mind your lack of cricketing prowess but Kashmiris and our country would have been well served if you knew a thing or two about selfless governance. By the way history is always consistent but perspectives are subjective. Better clean ur reading glasses. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 2, 2019

Besides Gambhir, Narendra Modi was also a vocal critic of Abdullah’s comments, saying: "He says we will take the clock back and replicate the situation before 1953 and there will be two Prime Ministers in India, Kashmir will have its separate PM. How can anyone dare to say such a thing?"