image
Tuesday, January 8th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

back
Anupam KherBollywoodEntertainmentManmohan SinghNarendra ModiOmar AbdullahOmung KumarpoliticsVivek Oberoi
nextParesh Rawal doesn't care about his political career but will always support Modi
ALSO READ

Did Paresh Rawal hint at another Narendra Modi film?

Vivek Oberoi's first look as PM Narendra Modi is here!

With Vivek Oberoi confirmed for the Narendra Modi biopic, Twitterati laugh their lungs out