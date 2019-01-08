Politics Omar Abdullah takes a dig at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vivek Oberoi Abhishek Singh January 08 2019, 10.30 pm January 08 2019, 10.30 pm

As the 2019 Lok Sabha election dates close by, the war of words on social media has intensified. While PM Narendra Modi’s biopic is the current hot topic of discussion, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic. He did not leave a chance to praise former PM Manmohan Singh on whom a film named The Accidental Prime Minister is based. In the film, Anupam Kher will be seen playing Manmohan’s character in reel life.

Omar took to Twitter and expressed his views and didn’t forget to take a dig on the biopic which is titled as PM Narendra Modi. He also said that an actor of Anupam Kher’s stature will be essaying former PM Manmohan Singh’s character while an actor of Vivek Oberoi’s repute will play Modi. In the tweet, Omar said, “Life is unfair Dr Manmohan Singh got someone of the calibre of Anupam Kher. Poor Modi ji has to settle for Vivek Oberoi. Salman Khan hota toh kya maza aata.”

Clearly, the biopic has garnered enough eyeballs and in the coming days, we will see someone or the other say something or the other about the movie. When the trailer of The Accidental Prime Minister released, Omar had tweeted, "Can't wait for when they make The Insensitive Prime Minister. So much worse than being the accidental one,"

Can’t wait for when they make The Insensitive Prime Minister. So much worse than being the accidental one. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 28, 2018

The Narendra Modi biopic is directed by Omung Kumar and will be released in 23 languages. The makers haven’t yet announced the release date of the film