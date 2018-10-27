Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s sister named as owner of benami properties

A report submitted by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday, to the Pakistan Supreme Court states that around 44 prominent political and government figures own benami properties in Dubai, and amongst them happens to be Pak PM Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khanum.

The annexure that was submitted to the three-judge SC bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar contained the list which has 44 names on it, owning properties registered in other person’s name, said the report. Aleema Khanum, the Prime Minister’s sister is also identified as ‘benamidar’ of the property. A notice has been issued through her via an email and also has been delivered at her house, but the servant revealed that she’s not in the country.

The report states that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Mumtaz Muslim owns 16 properties whereas former PP Minister Amin Faheem’s widow Rizwana Ameen is the owner of four properties in the UAE. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) former senator Anwar Baig’s wife owns an apartment.

The list also includes the name of Adnan Sami’s mother Noreen Sami Khan who owns three properties. Customs collector Shahid Majeed, FBR officer Wasif Khan, former PIA MD Ijaz Haroon’s wife, daughters of former military ruler Gen Pervez Musharraf’s former secretary Tariq Aziz, DIG Suhail Habib Tajik and customs collector Wahid Khurshid’s wife are also on this list of owners with benami properties.