Pakistani PM Imran Khan refuses to live at the official PM's residence

Pakistan’s new Prime Minister and former cricketer Imran Khan announced on August 19, that he will not be residing at the Prime Minister’s House. He will, instead, bunk with the military secretary’s house consisting of three bedrooms. Imran Khan said in his speech that will be cutting down his own expenditures along with those of Pakistan. As such, he wished to stay in his own house but his security agencies said “that my life was under threat which is why I am living here".

The Prime Minister added that the prime ministerial residence has 524 servants working and has a total of 80 cars. The PM is also entitled to 33 bulletproof vehicles and helicopters and planes to fly, besides big houses and ‘every conceivable luxury.’ "On one hand we don't have money to spend on our people; on the other hand, we have a section of our people living like our colonial masters used to live," said Khan.

Khan also said that he will keep only two people out of the allotted 524 and will keep two of the cars since his intelligence agencies warned him of threats. “I wish I did not have to move out of Banigala, but I have been forced to do so," he was quoted as saying by the media.